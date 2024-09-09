GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor gives assent to three of the 11 pending Bills

This comes after the State government provides clarifications sought by him

Published - September 09, 2024 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot | Photo Credit: file photo

Three of the 11 Bills that had been returned by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, after seeking clarifications recently, received his assent on Monday.

The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023, Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple Development Authority Bill, 2024, and The Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024, have got the assent.

The Governor returning the Bills, seeking clarifications, had added another dimension to the tussle between the Congress government and the Raj Bhavan that had emerged after Mr. Gehlot sanctioned prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case.

The Congress had criticised the Governor for holding back 11 Bills and cited it as another example of Mr. Gehlot acting like a “puppet in the hands of BJP” and undermining a democratically elected government.

Clarifications given

The State government had sent clarifications sought by the Governor for a total of five Bills, which included three that received assent on Monday.

The other two Bills for which clarification has been provided are The Karnataka Cine and Cultural Artists (Welfare) Bill, 2024, and The Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024. For the latter to receive assent, the First Amendment Bill has to be withdrawn. The Cabinet recently approved withdrawing the First Amendment Bill following the recommendation of the Governor.

Those Bills that have been returned by the Governor and now sent to the administrative departments for clarifications are: The Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions Charitable Endowments Bill, 2024, The Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Gadag-Betageri Business, Culture and Exhibition Authority Bill, 2023, The Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Published - September 09, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.