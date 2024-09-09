Governor gives assent to three of the 11 pending Bills

Three of the 11 Bills that had been returned by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, after seeking clarifications recently, received his assent on Monday.

The Karnataka Public Examination (Measures for Prevention of Corruption and Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2023, Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple Development Authority Bill, 2024, and The Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2024, have got the assent.

The Governor returning the Bills, seeking clarifications, had added another dimension to the tussle between the Congress government and the Raj Bhavan that had emerged after Mr. Gehlot sanctioned prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case.

The Congress had criticised the Governor for holding back 11 Bills and cited it as another example of Mr. Gehlot acting like a “puppet in the hands of BJP” and undermining a democratically elected government.

Clarifications given

The State government had sent clarifications sought by the Governor for a total of five Bills, which included three that received assent on Monday.

The other two Bills for which clarification has been provided are The Karnataka Cine and Cultural Artists (Welfare) Bill, 2024, and The Karnataka Legislature (Prevention of Disqualification) (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024. For the latter to receive assent, the First Amendment Bill has to be withdrawn. The Cabinet recently approved withdrawing the First Amendment Bill following the recommendation of the Governor.

Those Bills that have been returned by the Governor and now sent to the administrative departments for clarifications are: The Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions Charitable Endowments Bill, 2024, The Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Bill, 2024, the Gadag-Betageri Business, Culture and Exhibition Authority Bill, 2023, The Registration (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Karnataka Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and The Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill, 2024.