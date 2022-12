December 26, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Karnataka governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Sunday visited Bidar’s historic fort. Mr. Gehlot also visited the Gurudwara Guru Nanak Jhira, a pilgrimage centre for Sikhs all over the world, and offered prayers.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer M. Shilpa, Superintendent of Police Decca Kishore Babu, Shree Nanak Jhira Foundation president Dr. Balbir Singh were present.