Governor flags off Himalayan trekking expedition

May 03, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot flagged off a batch of nurses embarking on a trekking expedition to the Himalayas, at a function in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The trekking expedition - titled Vision 2023 - has been organised by Tiger Adventure Foundation, Mysuru, in association with Diya Foundation and Ladies Circle India. The Governor lauded the efforts of the organisers and signed the expedition flag. Shailini Rajneesh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, and others were present.

D.S.D. Solanki of TAF said nurses are least appreciated despite the importance of their service to the community and hence the idea of an expedition for nurses was conceived. ‘’The nursing community toiled day and night and rekindled the hopes of COVID-19 patients during the pandemic and this event has been planned as a token of our gratitude to the nursing community and is the first of its kind,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The expedition team will reach New Delhi on May 5 and travel to Himachal Pradesh and report at Chheti base camp. The trekking expedition will cover other camps enroute including Kashadra, Maticochher, Dohra, Chaklani and Sterlin. The team will summit Mt. Chandrakhani Pass and Mt. Rumtu top which is at a height of approximately 14,000 ft. in Himachal Pradesh on May 12 to mark the International Day of Nurses.

Twelve nurses are part of the expedition and about 30 others from different walks of life have joined the team which will also visit New Delhi, Amritsar and Manali.

The cost of the expedition is about ₹8 lakhs that was raised through crowd funding and in partnership with Ladies Circle India & Diya Foundation.

The team is led by adventure enthusiasts A. Anil Kumar, Punitha Nagaraj and Solanki.