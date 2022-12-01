Governor favours proliferation of traditional arts and indigenous knowledge

December 01, 2022 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has emphasised on the need for research into folk arts, literature and taking steps for proliferation of traditional arts and indigenous knowledge.

Presiding over the sixth and seventh annual convocation of Karnataka Folklore University at Gotagodi in Haveri district on Thursday through a virtual platform, the Governor said that research into history and traditional knowledge is the key to future development. The university should play an active role in this process, he said.

Elaborating on the role being played by the university in studies on traditional knowledge and its development, the Governor said that the university, which provides an opportunity to folklore students to study and conduct research into indigenous knowledge, has already won laurels at the national and international level.

He said that a university convocation not only marks the conclusion of formal education but it is also the beginning of the learning process in the next stages of one’s life. The foundation provided by the university through academic and moral education will help students to succeed in their lives, he said.

Synchronisation required

Delivering the keynote address at the convocation held at Hirethittu amphitheatre at Gotagodi, founder of Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, M. Mohan Alva said that there is a need for synchronising the beauty and knowledge of folk literature and arts with today’s technologies. He said that the young teachers should take it as a challenge to achieve the synchronisation and if they succeed, then the university will rise to become the mother of all universities in the world.

Mr. Mohan Alva said that because of liberalisation, the classical art forms are getting distorted under corporate management and there is a need for efforts to preserve the folk art forms in their natural form devoid of all glorification. Pointing out that folk artists are getting limited to processions, he emphasised the need for showing them the respect they deserve.

He also stressed the need for declaring Yakshagana comprising various folk art forms as State Art and also urged the State government to provide the required grants to the university.

Honorary doctorate

At the convocation, honorary doctoral degrees were conferred on Kenchappa Channabasappa Nagarajji of Aremallapur in Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district, Jeevan Ram Sulya of Haleget Ragamane Samskrutika Kendra of Dakshina Kannada district, Elatadu Tallur Shivaram Shetty of Udupi district, Yashwanth Sardeshpande of Hubballi in Dharwad district, doctor of native medicine Basavaraju Malarajappa Kanchigeri of Gadag district and folk artiste Venkappa Ambaji Sugetkar of Bagalkot district.

Along with them, five toppers were honoured with gold medals. And, doctoral degrees were awarded to five research scholars. This apart, 25 rank students were honoured on the occasion.

Vice-Chancellor of the university T. Bhaskar made the introductory remarks, Registrar G.T. Guruprasad, Registrar Evaluation N.M. Sali and deans of various streams were present.