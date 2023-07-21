Governor calls upon students to contribute towards India’s development

July 21, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Iruvakki (Shivamogga)

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has called upon fresh graduates in agriculture and horticultural sciences to work towards making India “Vishwa Guru” in the coming years.

Speaking at the eighth annual convocation of Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences at Iruvakki in Sagar taluk on Friday, July 21, the governor said the country would complete 100 years of Independence in 25 years. Youth of the country had played a prominent role during the freedom struggle. “Similarly, the present day youth should work hard to make India a developed country. As of now, India stands fifth in the world in terms of economy. We should strive to achieve higher economic growth,” he said.

The governor suggested the graduates in agriculture to give preference in becoming job-givers, instead of job-seekers. Advance technologies in agriculture should be introduced to the field to enhance yield and income, he said.

Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also pro-chancellor of the university, suggested graduates to work towards making agriculture commercially successful by adopting recent advances in farming. The Minister also said that he, as Minister, would ensure the university gets funds to improve infrastructure facilities.

The governors presented medals and certificates to fresh graduates. The university presented degrees to 409 graduates, 101 postgraduates and 23 students who completed doctoral thesis.

Veerendra Heggade, Rajya Sabha member, the chief guest, did not take part in the programme. However, the video of his speech was screened.

Vice Chancellor Dr. R.C. Jagadeesha, Registrar Dr. Shashidhar and others were present.

Medals

The governor honoured 28 students with gold medals. Kavya M.D., who completed BSc., at Horticulture College at Hiriyur in Chitradurga district, in the year 2021-22 received four gold medals. Kavya hails from an agricultural family at Mallapura near Halebidu in Belur taluk. Her father Dhananjay and mother Renuka grow vegetables in two-and-half acre of land.

Kavya said she was preparing for competitive examinations to get into civil services.