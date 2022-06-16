Governor briefed on delay in construction of Tumkur University campus

A delegation of writers and academicians, led by Tumakuru Congress leader Muralidhara Halappa, called on Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about the delay in the completion of a campus of the Tumkur University and vacancies of various posts, including that of the Vice-Chancellor, in the university.

The State government had sanctioned the university in 2004 and granted 240 acres at Bidarakatte Kaval near Nagavalli in the district for the construction of the campus. The foundation stone for the campus was laid in 2016 by allocating ₹40 crore. But the campus has not been completed, they said, in a memorandum to the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the university.

They urged the Governor to give directions to the Higher Education Department and university officials to expedite the work.

The Governor assured the delegation that he would visit the university to gather first-hand information about the construction of the new campus, Mr. Halappa said.

The university had not conducted the convocation for 2021-22 because of the non-appointment of a permanent Vice-Chancellor. Without degree certificates, students who have completed various courses have been facing difficulties in applying for jobs and higher studies in other universities, he said.