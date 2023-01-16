HamberMenu
Governor asks youth to contribute to nation’s progress

The 26th National Youth Festival concluded at University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad

January 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur and Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wave to the participants at the valedictory ceremony of 26th National Youth Festival in Dharwad on Monday.

Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur and Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wave to the participants at the valedictory ceremony of 26th National Youth Festival in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Participants at the valedictory ceremony of 26th National Youth Festival in Dharwad on Monday.

Participants at the valedictory ceremony of 26th National Youth Festival in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and others gave away prizes to winner at the 26th National Youth Festival in Dharwad on Monday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and others gave away prizes to winner at the 26th National Youth Festival in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor of Karnataka Thawarchand Gehlot on Monday called on the youth of the nation to contribute towards nation’s comprehensive progress and take the country to new heights.

He was delivering the valedictory address on the concluding day of 26th National Youth Festival at University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad on Monday.

Mr. Gehlot said that the active and enthusiastic participation of the youth from across the country reflected the unity in diversity of the country. “Ancient Indian culture believes in the principle of ‘vasudaiva kutumbkam’ and on the same principle the country was progressing further”, he said.

The Governor elaborated on the New Education Policy (NEP) and how NEP gave priority to learning of mother tongue along with other optional languages. He lauded Karnataka for being the first State to implement NEP in the country. He also called on the youth to contribute to the country’s growth through their efforts.

The Governor also called on the participants to take back a good message from the NYF to their respective states. As the country was of youth, it had a great future, he said.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad had retained the faith with which the Union government had given the opportunity to host the national youth festival.

Mr. Joshi said that behind the successful conduct of the festival, there were efforts of thousands of officials and volunteers and that he would thank all of them. He called on the participants to take back the message of ‘sweet Dharwad Pedha’ to their respective places.

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayana Gowda said that the ‘yogathon’ conducted on Sunday had created a new record in terms of participation with highest number of participants in the districts of Belagavi and Mysuru.

On the occasion few participants shared their experiences. Achievers in different fields and winners of the youth festival were honoured with prizes and trophies.

