Governor appoints Sharath Ananthamurthy as Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University

March 06, 2024 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - Shivamogga

The new VC said that he would take charge on March 7

The Hindu Bureau

Prof. Sharath Ananthamurthy has been appointed VC of Kuvempu University. Photo by special arrangement

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has appointed Dr. Sharath Ananthamurthy, professor at the School of Physics at the University of Hyderabad, as Vice Chancellor of Kuvempu University located at Shankarghatta near Shivamogga.

In a notification issued on March 5, the governor appointed Mr. Ananthamurthy for a period of four years. Speaking to The Hindu over the phone, he said he would get relieved from his present position in University of Hyderabad today and would take the charge of new responsibility on Thursday.

Mr. Ananthamurthy obtained his PhD in physics from University of Iowa in 1993. He has experience teaching in Bangalore University and the University of Hyderabad. He is son of noted writer and Jnanapith awardee U.R. Ananthamurthy.

The post of VC at Kuvempu University has been vacant since August 1, 2023, when B.P. Veerabhadrappa’s term ended. Since then, S. Venkatesh and S.V. Krishnamurthy, senior deans, have worked as acting vice chancellors.

