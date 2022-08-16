Governor administers oath to new judges of Karnataka HC

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 16, 2022 23:08 IST

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and acting Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court Justice Alok Aradhe, with newly inducted five additional judges of the Karnataka HC – Anil Bheemsen Katti, Talkad Girigowda Sivashankare Gowda, Umesh Manjunathbhat Adiga, Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja, and Chandrashekhar Mrutyunjaya Joshi, after being administered the oath at Raj Bhavan, in Bengaluru on August 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday administered the oath of office to five newly-appointed additional judges of the High Court of Karnataka on their elevation from the cadre of the district judges.

The newly-appointed judges are Justices Anil B. Katti, G. Basavaraja, C.M. Joshi, Umesh M. Adiga, and T.G. Shivashankare Gowda.

Born on April 17, 1962, at Dharwad, Justice Katti secured his degree in law from R.L Law College, Belgaum, He was selected to the post of Musiff in 1995 and was promoted as a district judge in 2009.

Justice Basavaraja, born on May 3, 1965, hails from Hiriyuru in Chitradurga district. After securing a degree in law he started a practice in law at sessions court in Chitradurga till he was appointed as a Musiff in 1993. He was promoted as a district judge in 2009. He had also served as a member-secretary of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.

Born on January 24, 1964, Justice Joshi hails from Hubballi and had secured his LLB from Sakri Law College, Hubballi. He was appointed as civil judge (junion division) in 1995 and was promoted as district judge in 2009. He had served as Registrar (Computers), High Court and was instrumental in various eCourts projects in the State.

Justice Adiga, born on January 9, 1964, hails from Gadag and joined the judicial service as a civil judge (junior division) in 1995. He was promoted to the post of district judge in 2009. He had also served as Registrar (Vigilance) of the High Court.

Born on February 1, 1963, Justice Gowda hails from Talkad in Mysuru district and had secured his LL.B and M.Sc (Mathematics) from Mysore University. He was appointed as a civil judge in 1995 and promoted to the post of district judge in 2009. He was heading High Court’s computer section for several years. He was serving as the Registrar General of the High Court prior to elevation.

