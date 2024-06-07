Governor accepts Nagendra’s resignation

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted the resignation of Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B. Nagendra, according to the Karnataka State gazette notification. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recommended to the Governor to accept the resignation, the notification said.

Mr. Nagendra resigned on Thursday in connection with the alleged illegal transfer of ₹88 crore from the government-owned Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

The corporation’s employee Chandrasekharan P. had committed suicide and in his death note had complained about the pressure on him from higher officials to transfer funds. Both the State government and the CBI have filed separate FIRs in this regard.