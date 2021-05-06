Governments urged to save lives

Noted personalities from different fields, taking part in a campaign named ‘Janagraha Andolana’, demanded both the State and Union governments to take all the necessary measures to save the lives of the people and provide required financial assistance to the poor and working class.

Taking part in a virtual press conference, former IAS officer S. Sasikanth Senthil said both the governments should focus on providing oxygenated beds for the people who have tested COVID-19 positive, ramping up vaccination programme by giving vaccination to all age group free of cost, providing ration and monetary assistance to the daily wage workers and poor people.

“Governments in the past had successfully implemented various vaccinations programmes. If enough vaccination supply is made, entire population in the State can be vaccinated within a month,” Mr. Sasikanth said.

He has also demanded the State government to take swift decisions based on local conditions and not to wait for the Union government each and every time.

Panditharadhya Shivacharya Swamiji said both the governments and general public should take responsibility to overcome this situation. He also demanded the governments to stop unnecessary expenditures and prioritize funding to save lives of the people and support their livelihood.