‘Governments trying to forcibly enslave families dwelling in tandas by providing ownership rights of land’

January 17, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Malkhed in Sedam taluk of Kalaburagi district on Thursday for distributing land rights certificates to tanda dwellers as an eyewash, Congress leaders Subhash Rathod and the former Minister Revu Naik Belamagi said that the BJP-led government is encroaching upon the land on the pretext of providing land rights certificates to the tanda dwellers for the land on which they have been residing for decades.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Rathod said that the BJP government in the State and at the Centre are trying to forcibly enslave families dwelling in tandas by providing ownership rights of the land on which they have been settled for decades.

Mr .Rathod said that the tanda dwellers have been forced by the government officials to participate in Mr. Modi’s programme on Thursday. The officials have directed tanda dwellers that at least two from each family should attend the event and also warned that those who fail to attend the event will not be given land rights certificates. So, the poor families that have migrated to big cities in search of livelihood are forced to return to their tandas just to attend the programme, he said and added that the officials are also collecting ₹750 to ₹1,000 for the land rights certificates from each beneficiary.

The distribution of land rights certificates to tanda dwellers by Mr. Modi is merely an election gimmick and it will not serve any purpose, Mr. Rathod said.

Mr. Belamagi said that the Modi-led government is taking credit for achievements made by the Congress over the years. The grand old party had played a vital role in converting tandas into revenue villages, he reiterated.

For instance, the government has encroached upon the land of my ancestors and is now saying that it is State government property, without providing any compensation, he said. Similarly, the State government has encroached upon 1.03 acres of land belonging to Babu Loku Chavan at Koinal tanda in Aland taluk and the case is pending before court, Mr. Belamagi added.