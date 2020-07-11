Government yet to take a decision on imparting online education: Suresh Kumar

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar visiting Kukke Subrhamanya temple in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.

Mangaluru

11 July 2020 23:26 IST

Decision on plaints against private schools on Tuesday

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar on Saturday said the government has not taken any decision to impart online education while it was the design of private schools. The government will take suitable measures on Tuesday on complaints against private schools, including forcing parents to buy laptops and other gadgets, he said.

The Minister was speaking to reporters at Temple Town Kukke Subrahmanya in Dakshina Kannada district. Mr. Kumar said there was no conducive atmosphere for online education in the State that was dominated by rural areas. The government was not in favour of online education as adequate infrastructure was not available in villages.

Even on reopening of schools, the Minister said the government was yet to take a decision. Schools would not reopen in the present circumstances. Tthe decision would be taken based on the situation as well as experts’ suggestions.

SSLC results

Mr. Kumar said evaluation of answer scripts of SSLC examinations would be completed before July 30 and the results would be announced in the first week of August . Similarly, evaluation of PUC examination papers was over with lecturers completing the task expeditiously. PUC results would be announced before July 18, he said.

Doordarshan classes

The Minister said the government has sought two additional channels from Doordarshan to broadcast classes. Snehabandhu classes introducing textbooks to students of Classes 8 to 10 would soon start on Doordarshan's Chandana channel. The same would be extended to other classes with the additional channels, Mr. Kumar said.

The Minister was on a private visit to temples in Dakshina Kannada since Friday

Mr. Kumar’s wife Savithri Suresh Kumar, temple executive officer M.H. Ravindra, assistant EO Chandrashekhar Peral and others were also present.