Government yet to make up its mind on presenting a new budget

Amid a huge loss suffered in the recent floods and rain fury and the Centre yet to release any relief funds, the B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government is yet to decide on whether to present its budget or modify the one presented by the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Sources in the State Secretariat on Thursday confirmed that the government “is yet to decide on the issue”.

No additional funds

“The expectation of people in any new budget will be to see announcement of new projects or schemes. Currently, the State’s finances are under severe strain owing to the anticipated requirement for rebuilding the lives of those affected by the floods and rain,” an official said. In the current situation, the government does not have “the luxury of having additional funds to launch new schemes” while also funding old but popular schemes, the official said.

The Janata Dal (Secular)–Congress coalition government had sought a vote on account till July 31 after Mr. Kumaraswamy presented his budget in February 2019. After the Yediyurappa government took charge, it sought a vote on account for three months — till October 31.

While it was expected that the new government would present its own budget, it now seems that there could be modification to the budget presented by Mr. Kumaraswamy as just about six months of this financial year remain.

Sources in the Legislative Assembly told The Hindu that whether the government intends to have its own budget or modify the the one presented in February, it has to be done before October 31. “In all likelihood, the legislature session could be convened in the second week of October after Navaratri festivities where the government could propose to introduce a modified budget,” said a source.

First in recent times

It is for the first time in the recent decades that two vote on accounts have been passed by the Assembly in the same financial year owing to change of government. “It is normal for all governments to seek a vote on account for four months to fund regular expenditure and the full budget implementation would begin from August 1 after the approval of the legislature. However, this financial year has already seen vote on account twice,” said a source.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yediyurappa, who also holds Finance portfolio, reviewed the performance of revenue-generating departments on Wednesday. A Finance Department official termed Wednesday’s meetings as “normal and to understand the revenue position”. Another officer said there was “absolutely no discussion on the budget in these review meetings”, and added that there had been no indication from the Chief Minister’s office about a new budget.