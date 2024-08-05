GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government will rebuild houses damaged by rains or swept away by flood in Karnataka

CM visits flood-hit areas in Belagavi district

Published - August 05, 2024 05:05 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah interacts with inmates of a care centre set up in the municipal high school at Gokak in Belagavi district on August 5, 2024.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah interacts with inmates of a care centre set up in the municipal high school at Gokak in Belagavi district on August 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: Badger P K

The government of Karnataka will rebuild the houses damaged in heavy rains or swept away by floods, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced in Belagavi on August 5. He visited flood-hit villages in Gokak, Kagwad and Chikkodi taluks in Belagavi district on August 5. He inspected damaged bridges and roads, met people housed in care centres, and interacted with officials.

The State Government will provide ₹1.2 lakh compensation in addition to new houses, the CM said.

He said that the ₹5 lakh relief announced by former CM B.S. Yediyurappa was not properly implemented. “A large portion of the beneficiaries did not get the full amount. Most got only the first instalment. They have not got the second or third instalment of relief amounts. That is why, we have decided to provide ₹1.2 lakh cash compensation along with a house,” the CM said.

The State Government will take a final decision on complete relocation of vulnerable villages if residents were willing to cooperate. “Several times, we have seen that residents of vulnerable villagers refuse to shift to new areas,” he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited flood-hit villages in Gokak, Kagwad and Chikkodi taluks in Belagavi district on August 5, 2024. 

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited flood-hit villages in Gokak, Kagwad and Chikkodi taluks in Belagavi district on August 5, 2024.  | Photo Credit: Badiger PK

Rescue and relief works are underway in all flood-hit areas across Karnataka. Officials have been told to take up repair as soon as the conditions are favourable.

“Several parts of the State have suffered rain damage. Relief works have started already. I have visited rain-hit areas in Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Uttara Kannada and other districts, and seen that compensation has been distributed immediately in case of death of bread winners or livestock. Steps are being taken for the repair of fallen houses, repair of electric poles, transformers, roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.”

Belagavi district has been receiving rains for 42 days. IMD has issued forecast of heavy rains in August too.

“Officers of various departments like revenue, irrigation, disaster management, forest, energy and irrigation have been told to remain vigilant,” the CM said. The release of Gruha lakshmi incentive was pending for the month of July, and would be released soon.

