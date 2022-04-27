Government will go all out to vaccinate children in 6-12 age group: Karnataka CM

Vaccination is the remedy along with Covid-19 precautionary measures while ensuring continuation of economic activities: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai participating in video meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Covid-19 in Bengaluru on April 27, 2022.

Amidst uptick in COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru and other parts of the State, Karnataka Government has decided to take up vaccination on mission mode for children in the 6-12 age group in schools.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who participated in the Chief Ministers’ virtual meeting on Covid-19 on April 27, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said a drive would be taken up in schools to vaccinate those aged between 6-12 years. Priority would also be given to children aged between 12 and 18 years, and senior citizens aged above 60 years.

Karnataka has 60 lakh doses of the vaccine.

In the meeting, Mr. Modi sounded a warning over a rise in Covid-19 cases. He told States to stay alert and take the threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 seriously.

Mr Bommai said 10,000 tests would be conducted in Bengaluru, and 20,000 would be done in the rest of Karnataka every day.

Mr Bommai told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the COVID-19 situation in Karnataka is ‘under control’.. However, the State Government has decided to increase testing, among other precautionary measures.

“We explained the situation in the State. COVID-19 is under control in Karnataka,” Mr Bommai told reporters after attending a video conference, which was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Positivity rate has increased in Bengaluru since April 9. We will focus more on Bengaluru and increase testing. Daily 30,000 tests will be done across Karnataka,” he said. “We will test patients already admitted in hospitals for SARI, ILI. If they are found positive, then samples will be sent for genome sequencing,” the Chief Minister said.

International passengers

The government would monitor international passengers landing in Bengaluru. “Two per cent of all international arrivals will be randomly tested, especially those coming from Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, and South Korea. They will be tele-tracked,” Mr Bommai said.

The State has over 50,000 beds in the government sector and over one lakh beds in the private sector. “There is a full stock of oxygen, and we are ready to face any emergency. The State has decided to add an additional 1,100 tonnes of oxygen to our existing capacity,” he said.

“Vaccination is the remedy along with precautionary measures while ensuring continuation of economic activities,” Mr Bommai said. “Unnecessary restrictions will not be imposed.”

As a precautionary measure, he said, “We will conduct a fire safety audit in hospitals to prevent untoward incidents,” he said.

Already, guidelines have been issued to make wearing of masks mandatory.