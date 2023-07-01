ADVERTISEMENT

Government will enroll doctors at IIMB: Dinesh Gundu Rao  

July 01, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said that the government will enroll some senior doctors and healthcare professionals to take up the Hospital Management programme at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB).  

According to a press release by the IIMB, the minister was speaking on the occasion of Doctor’s Day at IIMB where the second batch was welcomed to the Professional Certificate Programme in Hospital Management.  

“The government’s goal is to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to all. IIMB’s Hospital Management Programme will help us achieve this goal. I commit to sending our senior doctors and healthcare professionals to this programme and we will pay their fees. A programme like this will help us shape our State’s future. Hospitals are not just about processes and technology but about people. They should be inclusive, responsive, and affordable spaces. They should be places of compassion,” he said. 

The Hospital Management programme is delivered by IIMBx, the digital learning initiative of IIMB. Dr. Devi Shetty, Founder-Chairman, Narayana Healthcare, and Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIMB, and Professor Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIMB were present during the inauguration.  

ADVERTISEMENT

