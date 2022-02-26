Government will build 5 lakh houses for the poor in Karnataka, says Housing Minister Somanna

State Government has set a target of constructing 5 lakh houses across Karnataka for poor families, said Housing Minister V. Somanna

Housing Minister V. Somanna laying the foundation stone for the construction of houses in Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The State Government has set a target of constructing 5 lakh houses across Karnataka for poor families, said Housing Minister V. Somanna.

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of ground-plus two (G+2) floor 750 houses under the Pradham Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at an estimated cost of ₹48 crore on 12 acres near Sedam- Chincholi Road at Sedam town in Kalaburagi city on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering at Kottala Basaveshwara Temple, Mr. Somanna said that the State government has planned to construct 5 lakh houses as part of its commitment to provide affordable housing to the poor. The State government gave approval for sanctioning ₹6,600 crore for the housing scheme.

Mr. Somanna directed the officials concerned to maintain good construction quality and also to ensure timely completion of the project. Laying stress on access to basic amenities, the Minister directed Karnataka Slum Development Board Commissioner B. Venkatesh to provide basic amenities under the housing scheme.

An additional 2,000 houses will be constructed by the Government, if the Sedam town municipal corporation provides 25 acres of land.

Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Sharanprakash Patil and alleged that the former Minister had not been able to bring sufficient funds for the constituency.

“The funds I have brought to Sedam in the last four years, was equivalent to the funds Dr. Patil brought during his 15-year tenure as MLA,” he added.

He said that the State Cabinet has approved the Kagina lift irrigation project which will irrigate 75,000 hectares of land. He said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch development works worth over ₹150 crore at Sedam taluk next month.