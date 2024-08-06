Government vehicles lag in high security number plate installation in Karnataka

While the government is striving to raise awareness about installing High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) number plates, it is itself found to be lagging in its implementation. In Karnataka, out of 32,848 government-owned vehicles, only 13,901 have installed HSRP number plates so far.

The government owns vehicles assigned to elected representatives, bureaucrats across different departments, State-owned enterprises, corporations, and boards. According to the rules, these vehicles must have HSRP number plates installed. However, 13,901 vehicles brought before 2019 are yet to install HSRP number plates.

In August 2023, the Karnataka Transport Department issued a notification requiring approximately two crore vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, to install HSRP. Initially, the deadline was set for November 17, 2023. Due to low compliance rates, the department extended the deadline to February 17, 2024, and subsequently to May 31, 2024. Eventually, acknowledging slow progress in the transition, the government further extended the deadline to September 15, 2024.

The HSRP is a new type of tamper-proof number plate featuring non-reusable locks. Once installed, it can only be removed by breaking the lock, making it difficult to replace. The HSRP includes a unique 10-digit number linked to the vehicle’s chassis and engine numbers, stored in a centralised database.

Speaking to The Hindu, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that all government-owned vehicles must comply with the mandate to install HSRP. “Every government department should verify and ensure that their vehicles have HSRP number plates installed. We are actively raising awareness among the general public about the HSRP installation,” he added.

Recently, in a response provided during the Assembly session, Mr. Reddy stated that there is currently no proposal to extend the deadline beyond September 15 for installing HSRP number plates. Addressing another question regarding the fixed rates for HSRP number plates, he clarified that the agencies responsible for installation will determine their own rates, as the transport department has not set any fixed rates.