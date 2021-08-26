Government urged to withdraw restrictions on public celebrations of Ganesh festival

State president of Sri Ram Sene and head of Karuneshwar Mutt, Andola in Jewargi taluk, Kalaburagi district, Siddaling Swamy on Thursday demanded that the State government withdraw the orders issued imposing restrictions on public celebrations of Ganesh festival citing COVID-19.

Siddaling Swamy has set August 29 as the deadline for the State government to lift the restrictions imposed on public celebrations of Ganesh festival.

Members of Sri Ram Sene and Shivaji Brigade will hold demonstrations outside the residences of BJP MLAs across the State on August 30 if the government fails to fulfil the demands.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Siddaling Swamy criticised the government for allowing BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra programmes. “The government also issued an order allowing cinemas, shopping malls and schools to open. And, when it comes to public celebrations of Ganesh festival, the government imposes restrictions in the name of the pandemic,” he charged.

He said that thousands of people gathered during the Muharram processions across the State recently and violated COVID-19 restrictions, but no action was taken against them. The government should impose curbs on all such occasions if it is really concerned about checking the spread of COVID-19.

He also threatened to boycott urban local bodies elections scheduled on September 3 if the government fails to withdraw the restrictions imposed on public celebrations of Ganesh festival.