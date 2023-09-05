Government transfers 35 IPS officers

September 05, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mangaluru city Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain is among the 35 police officers transferred by the State government on Tuesday. Mr. Jain has been replaced by Anupam Agarwal, who was awaiting posting.

However, hours after the transfer orders, the DPAR issued a revised list changing the positions of some of the officials.

The other officials who have been transferred include S.D. Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City, who has been posted as Deputy Inspector-General of Police and Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru.

According to the revised list, D.R. Siri Gowri, DCP Administration, has been posted as Deputy Director, Fire and Emergency Services. Abdul Ahad, serving as SP Coastal Security Police in Udupi and was earlier transferred as DCP, Central Division, was posted as DCP Crime -1, while Shekhar H. Tekkannavar, who was earlier posted as DCP Crime-1, has been posted in the revised list to DCP Central Division.

Anitha Bhimappa Haddannavar, SP, Lokayukta has been posted as DCP traffic west, while Ashok K.V., Lokayukta SP, has been transferred as SP Tumakuru. Karthik Reddy, SP, Ramanagara, who has been transferred to DCP, traffic south, in the earlier list has been cancelled in the revised list.

Sarah Fathima, SP, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been posted as DCP, Traffic East Division, Bengaluru City. Vartika Katiyar, Superintendent of Police (SP), State Crime Record Bureau, has been posted as SP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru.

Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, SP, Tumakuru is posted as DCP, South Division, Bengaluru City. D. Devaraja, waiting for posting, is posted as DCP, East Division, Bengaluru City. S Girish,DCP, Whitefield is posted as DCP, West Division, Bengaluru. Sanjeev M. Patil, SP, Belagavi is posted as DCP, Whitefield Division, Bengaluru City.

Mohammad Sujeetha M S, DCP, Traffic South Division, Bengaluru City is posted as SP, Hassan. The present Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, has been posted as SP, Intelligence.

K. Santosh Babu, SP, Intelligence is posted as DCP, Administration, Bengaluru City. Yathish Chandra G.H., (DCP), Crime-1 has been as SP, Internal Security Division. R. Srinivas Gowda, DCP, Central Division, Bengaluru City is posted as DCP, City Crime Branch-2, Bengaluru.

Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East Division, Bengaluru City, has been posted as SP, Belagavi. Nikam Prakash Amrit, SP, Anti Naxal Force, Karkala, is posted as SP, Wireless.

K. Parashurama, waiting for posting, is posted as SP, Intelligence. H.D. Ananda Kumar, SP, Vijayapura is posted as SP, Directorate of Civil Rights and Enforcement.

Suman D. Pennekar, DCP, Traffic West Division, Bengaluru City is posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police, Headquarters-1. Dekka Kishore Babu, SP, Intelligence is posted as SP & Principal, Police Training Centre, Kalaburagi. Kona Vamsi Krishna Commandant,1st Battalion, Karnataka State Reserve Police(KSRP) is posted as DCP, Command Centre, Bengaluru. Laxman Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru City is posted as SP, State Crime Record Bureau.Arun K, SP and Principal, Police Training Centre.

Laxman Nimbargi, DCP, West Division, Bengaluru City is posted as SP, State Crime Record Bureau.Arun K, SP and Principal, Police Training Centre, Kalaburgi has been posted as SP, Udupi. Jayaprakash, SP, Bagalkot is posted as SP, Intelligence.

Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan, SP, Intelligence is posted as SP, Vijayapura. Lokesh Bharamappa Jagalasar, Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru, posted as SP and Deputy Director, Karnataka Police Academy, Mysuru.

P. Krishnakant, DCP, South Division, Bengaluru City, is posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration).

Amarnath Reddy Y., SP, Intelligence, Kalaburagi is posted as SP, Bagalkot. Adduru Srinivasulu, DCP, Law and Order, Kalaburagi, is posted as SP, Kalaburagi.

Anshu Kumar, waiting for posting, is posted as SP, Coastal Security Police, Udupi. Kanika Sikriwal, under the orders of transfer as SP, CID, is posted as DCP, Law and Order, Kalaburgi. Kushal Chouksey, under the orders of transfer as SP, under the orders of transfer as SP, Intelligence, is posted as Joint Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, Bengaluru. Ravindra Kashinath Gadadi, DCP, Command Centre, Bengaluru City is posted as SP, Intelligence.

