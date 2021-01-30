Government to start two goshalas in each taluk to ensure ‘not a single cow goes to slaughterhouse’

To ensure that “not a single cow goes to a slaughterhouse”, the State government plans to set up two goshalas in every taluk, according to Prabhu Chavan, Minister for Animal Husbandry.

Officials of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, the police, and various district administrations should take all steps necessary to stop illegal transportation of cattle, he said at a meeting in Hassan.

He also said the government had promulgated a strong Ordinance prohibiting the slaughter of cattle and it has to be implemented effectively. “A stronger law to stop the slaughter of cattle was part of the BJP agenda. The new law has stringent punishment for those who violate it. In the earlier version, the penalty was only ₹1,000. Now it has been increased to up to ₹3 lakh. Earlier, the imprisonment was for only six months. Now, offenders can be imprisoned for up to seven years,” he said.

Answering a question on distressed farmers abandoning their male calves since they can no longer sell them, the Minister said such cattle would be sent to goshalas. As of now, there are 159 goshalas across the State, and the government has decided to start two goshalas in each taluk, he said. “I have instructed the revenue officers to identify land for setting up goshalas. The grazing land (gomala) available in taluks can be utilised for setting up goshalas,” he said.

He also said the officers of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department would visit villages and hold gram sabhas to spread awareness on the law. “Farmers will be informed about the goshalas,” he said.

For zoo animals

The slaughter of buffaloes aged above 13 is allowed in the anti-cow slaughter law as the meat is required for people who eat beef and to feed animals in zoos, according to Mr. Chavan.

The Minister said the slaughter of buffaloes was allowed in the law that existed since 1964, though the age limit was 12 in the old law. “Now, the slaughtering of a buffalo is also not as easy. The veterinarians concerned have to issue certificates,” he added.

Some zoos, such as the one in Mysuru, have started feeding their big cats chicken for scarcity of beef.