Government to stand guarantee for beneficiaries of housing scheme

The State government will provide bank guarantee to the beneficiaries of housing scheme through a ₹500 crore loan.

“The State government has completed construction of 52,000 houses and work order has been issued for another 50,000 houses. Completion of the houses is getting delayed as there is a delay on part of the beneficiaries in paying their share of the cost,” the Chief Minister said after laying foundation stone for construction of 1,588 houses to be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency here on Sunday.

He said: “Realising the difficulty of the poor beneficiaries, the State government will provide bank guarantee and procure a ₹500 crore loan to help the poor. The beneficiaries would be allowed to pay their part of the cost in instalments.” Special emphasis will be given to construct one lakh houses in urban areas, he added.