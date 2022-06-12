Government to stand guarantee for beneficiaries of housing scheme
The State government will provide bank guarantee to the beneficiaries of housing scheme through a ₹500 crore loan.
“The State government has completed construction of 52,000 houses and work order has been issued for another 50,000 houses. Completion of the houses is getting delayed as there is a delay on part of the beneficiaries in paying their share of the cost,” the Chief Minister said after laying foundation stone for construction of 1,588 houses to be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency here on Sunday.
He said: “Realising the difficulty of the poor beneficiaries, the State government will provide bank guarantee and procure a ₹500 crore loan to help the poor. The beneficiaries would be allowed to pay their part of the cost in instalments.” Special emphasis will be given to construct one lakh houses in urban areas, he added.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.