Government to probe alleged irregularities in BMS Trust

September 28, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will soon constitute a committee to conduct an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in BMS Trust that runs prominent educational institutions, including one of the leading engineering colleges in the State.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday with Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, it has been decided to constitute a committee headed by a senior IAS officer to conduct an inquiry into the alleged irregularities, sources said. Dr. Sudhakar flagged the issue with the Chief Minister following several complaints, sources said.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy had raised the issue in the Assembly and had accused former Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan of entering into a “quid pro quo” to clear a file allowing entrepreneur P. Dayananda Pai’s appointment as life trustee of BMS Educational Trust (BMSET). Mr. Kumaraswamy blamed Mr. Ashwath Narayan of allowing a public charitable trust to be converted into a private one.

The BMSET, which runs the BMS institutions in Bengaluru, was formed in 1957 by B.S. Narayan, the son of B.M. Srinivasaiah.

