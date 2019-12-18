Government to launch app for Education Department

K. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, on Wednesday said that the State government would launch a mobile application to provide relief to the teaching faculty from running to DDPI/DDPU offices for official works.

He was speaking at a private school at Sathanuru village in the taluk.

While interacting with the people gathered, he said that the teaching faculty has to run to the offices of the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction and Pre-University for official works, which prompted the government to contemplate launching the mobile application.

According to the Minister, the government would initiate measures to fill posts of non-teaching staffs in government colleges and improve infrastructure facilities at all 270 Karnataka Public Schools.

Transfer policy

He also said that the government would unveil the ‘new teacher-friendly transfer policy’ during the next legislature session.