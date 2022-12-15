Government planning to develop an open air museum to honour those who worked for Kannada

December 15, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government was planning to develop an open air museum in the city, where statues of all those who have contributed to Kannada and its cultural ethos will be installed. Speaking after inaugurating Dr. Shimoga Subbanna Pratishthana, in the city on December 15, Thursday, the Chief Minister said the late singer's bust will definitely find a place of pride in the museum.

Mr. Bommai described himself as a “fan” of Shimoga Subbanna and said he was always fascinated at how effortlessly Subbanna owned a song and sang it. “I hope the Pratishtana researches his legacy and publishes it to help future generations,” he said. Revenue Minister R. Ashok said he would ensure a park or a road in Banashankari, where the singer lived, would be named after Subbanna in honour of his memory.

The Pratishthana on Thursday released a music album “Modalu Manavanagu” of ten songs of Shimoga Subbanna. A book on his life and legacy is in the works and will be released soon, the singer’s family announced.

Poets Chandrashekhara Kambara and H. S. Venkatesha Murthy recounted their association with Subbanna. “I always tell young singers to learn the love for poetry and literature from Subbanna. He always sang with his eyes closed and never saw the lyrics once. The song came from within him,” Venkatesha Murthy said.

Dr. Kambara recounted how serendipity brought Subbanna to him while he was making his film and Subbanna ended up singing “Kadu Kudure…”, that fetched him a national award.

Subbanna’s daughter, Bageshree, said the Pratishtana would strive to honour and continue the legacy of Subbanna. “My father had said he did not want any rituals after his death. So this Pratishtana is our way of remembering him, henceforth,” she said. There are many abstract parts of his legacy like an inquisitive mind, being an argumentative Indian, never caring for caste or class. Through the Pratishtana we have decided to take forward his legacies like live concerts and his love for poetry and literature, she said.