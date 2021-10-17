Government to decide tax cut on petrol after reviewing Karnataka’s economy: Bommai

Belagavi:

17 October 2021 14:25 IST

Karnataka government will reduce taxes on petrol and diesel only if the economy improves, the Chief Minister of the State, Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on October 17.

“We know about the concerns expressed by some citizens and groups about rising prices of fuel. Some people are even saying there is a connection between the rise in prices of essential commodities and petrol and diesel prices. However, the taxes on fuel are related to the economy. I have said this earlier also. We will consider lowering the taxes after a team of senior officers review the condition of the economy,” Mr. Bommai said.

He was replying to a question by journalists, before leaving for by-poll campaign in Hangal Assembly Constituency.

