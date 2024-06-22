ADVERTISEMENT

Government to consider legal action against L&T, says Priyank Kharge

Published - June 22, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Hindu Bureau

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, along with Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, addressing a media conference at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Taking serious note of the inordinate delay and improper implementation of the 24/7 drinking water supply project by construction giant Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) in Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Priyank Kharge said that the government was exploring options on taking legal action against the company.

Speaking to mediapersons at Aiwan-e-Shahi Guest House in Kalaburagi on Saturday, Mr. Kharge said that the matter would be discussed at the next Cabinet meeting and a decision would be made on the action to be taken against L&T.

“L&T’s work on the 24/7 drinking water supply projects in Hubballi, Belagavi and Kalaburagi is not satisfactory. The company has mindlessly dug city roads and not filled them properly after laying the water pipes. Last year, two children died after they fell into the pit dug by the company. We had held two meetings with company officials and they did not mend their ways. I requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take legal action against the company. The Chief Minister preferred to summon the company officials and discuss the matter once again as the water supply projects were crucial for three municipal corporations. The Chief Secretary had summoned the Managing Director and Vice-President of the company and discussed the matter. We will again take up the issue in the next Cabinet meeting and take a decision on the legal action to be taken against the company,” Mr. Priyank said. He added that the government would also have to consider the adverse effect of taking legal action suddenly without making any alternative arrangement for water supply.

During the review meeting held at the district administrative complex later in the day, the Minister once again said that the government would bring the errant construction company to the court of law.

“Words are not sufficient to these people [the L&T officials]. They deserve stringent legal action. Holding the lower-level engineers in the company and reprimanding them is not of any use. Snatching all the ongoing projects from the company and preventing it from participating in the tender process for future projects can teach a lesson. There are some government officials who draw their salaries from taxpayers’ money and work for the company. Such officials will also be dealt with sternly,” Mr. Priyank said.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and Member of Legislative Council Jagdev Guttedar were present.

