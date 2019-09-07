Government to amend policy to declare 25-MW plants as solar parks

The State Cabinet has decided to introduce amendments to the Karnataka Solar Policy (2014-21) enabling investors to set up solar parks with 25 MW capacity. At present, only plants generating 100 MW and more are declared as solar parks. The 2014-21 policy was brought out by the Siddaramaiah government when D.K. Shivakumar was Energy Minister.

Briefing presspersons on the Cabinet decisions on Friday, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that nearly 500 acres is required to set up a 100-MW solar park, and this has discouraged many investors.

Under the new amendments, investors can set up a 25-MW plant and declare it as a solar park, making them eligible for subsidy from the Centre. A 25-MW solar park needs about 100 acres. The producers can sell power to either the State grid or the private sector.

The Cabinet has also decided to set up a sub-committee to fix support price for agricultural and horticultural commodities when prices crash. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has been authorised to nominate members to the panel.

The Cabinet has approved model bylaws for solid waste management in all urban local bodies, except the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike. The bylaws aim to clean up towns and cities and ensure proper management of solid waste.

Police pay scales

The Cabinet has also ratified an order issued by the previous coalition government on revision of pay scale of police personnel based on the Auradkar committee report. The new pay scale will come into effect from August 1, 2019. It will cost the State exchequer ₹387.26 crore.

The revision covers all police personnel except staff of the Karnataka Fire and Emergency and the Prions Department. The Cabinet discussed the option of extending the new pay scale to both departments, but deferred taking a decision. Their inclusion will cost the State exchequer another ₹49 crore. However, the Cabinet has decided to revise the pay scale of the Karnataka State Public Service Commission chairman and members.

It was also decided that the previous government’s decision to post a member of Karnataka State Human Rights Commission to its circuit bench in Dharwad would be scrapped. Since KSHRC functions as a commission, all three members of the commission will go there as a circuit bench.