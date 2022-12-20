Government tables Bill for simplifying conversion of agricultural land in Karnataka

December 20, 2022 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - Belagavi

The Karnataka Land Revenue (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022, was tabled in the legislative Assembly to simplify the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purpose. The Bill envisages amending Sections 95 and 96 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964.

Revenue Minister R. Ashok, who introduced the Bill, said if any person holding agricultural land wants to divert it for other purposes, he or she would have to submit an affidavit along with an application to the Deputy Commissioner. The Deputy Commissioner would issue an order of approval within seven days.

In case, the Deputy Commissioner fails to give his or her decision and issue the order within 15 days from the date of receipt of the application, the approval for diversion of land use would be deemed to have been granted by the Deputy Commissioner and the same would be certified and issued, after payment of the prescribed fee.

In case the master plan has not been published or the land is outside the local planning area, the authorities concerned should furnish their opinion within 15 days from date of receipt of the application. The Deputy Commissioner should issue approval, subject to the opinion furnished by the authorities concerned and payment of the prescribed fee.

In case no opinion is given within 15 days, it would be deemed that the concerned authorities have no objection to the diversion of land for use as per the application.

If any diversion was obtained with a false declaration or affidavit, the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner would be declared null and void. The conversion fee, if remitted, would stand forfeited to the government.

The Deputy Commissioner would reject an application for conversion of land if the conversion is contrary to provisions of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands) Act, 1978 or of the grants issued by the government from time to time.

There would be an increase in the guidance value of the land only in case of diversion of the land.

If an applicant submits a false affidavit or application, he or she would be imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh against ₹1,000 earlier. The Deputy Commissioner would also be empowered to impose a penalty of ₹2,500 for each day during such contravention.

Border authority Bill

The Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2022 was tabled in the Assembly on December 20 for giving power to the State Government to add, alter or omit any of the taluks and other areas from the authority.

The annexure in the Bill mentions 52 border taluks in the State.

