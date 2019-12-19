Government shouldn’t back down on CAA, say seers

Seers of various mutts have launched a campaign in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kalaburagi.
Srikantha Shivacharya of Nagansur Mutt and Siddlinga Swami of Karuneshwar Mutt in Andola, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, urged the Centre not to go back on its commitment to implementing the Act. Siddlinga Swami alleged that Pakistan was fueling tension in India over the Act.
“Some parties and left-wing organisations are spreading rumours and inciting violence for their political interests,” he claimed. “Vested interests also tried to ignite violence over the triple talaq judgment and the recent Ayodhya verdict.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.