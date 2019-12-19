Karnataka

Government shouldn’t back down on CAA, say seers

more-in

Seers of various mutts have launched a campaign in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kalaburagi.

Srikantha Shivacharya of Nagansur Mutt and Siddlinga Swami of Karuneshwar Mutt in Andola, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, urged the Centre not to go back on its commitment to implementing the Act. Siddlinga Swami alleged that Pakistan was fueling tension in India over the Act.

“Some parties and left-wing organisations are spreading rumours and inciting violence for their political interests,” he claimed. “Vested interests also tried to ignite violence over the triple talaq judgment and the recent Ayodhya verdict.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 19, 2019 1:14:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/government-shouldnt-back-down-on-caa-say-seers/article30342830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY