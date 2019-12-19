Government shouldn’t back down on CAA, say seers

Seers of various mutts have launched a campaign in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Kalaburagi.

Srikantha Shivacharya of Nagansur Mutt and Siddlinga Swami of Karuneshwar Mutt in Andola, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, urged the Centre not to go back on its commitment to implementing the Act. Siddlinga Swami alleged that Pakistan was fueling tension in India over the Act.

“Some parties and left-wing organisations are spreading rumours and inciting violence for their political interests,” he claimed. “Vested interests also tried to ignite violence over the triple talaq judgment and the recent Ayodhya verdict.”