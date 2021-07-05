Government should vaccinate 80% of adult population by September: D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru

05 July 2021 00:02 IST

‘One dose is not enough before next wave’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar on Sunday asked the State government to vaccinate 80% of the adult population in the State before September to protect them from the third wave of the COVID-19.

“If 80% of the adult population is vaccinated with both doses in the next three months, they can be protected. Experts have predicted the third wave in October. Is the government ready to address this challenge?” he asked. He added that the Congress would petition the Governor on this issue.

Advertising

Advertising

In a statement released here, the KPCC president said that it was not enough to just speak about vaccination. “It is not enough to provide people with a single dose, which cannot protect them completely,” he said, adding that the government would be responsible for the fallout of the third wave if it failed in its responsibility to vaccinate people.

Mr. Shivakumar also said BJP leaders should stop politicising the vaccination programme and provide vaccination to all. “Why is there a shortage of vaccines in the State despite the BJP being in power at the Centre? Is it enough to get publicity for vaccination for a day?” he asked. Accusing the government of showing a step-motherly attitude towards the people of North Karnataka, he said that vaccination has come down. “There is a shortage of vaccine stock in Bengaluru,” he said.