Government school students forced to clean toilet in Bengaluru

December 22, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

Students of the Government Model Higher Primary School at Andhrahalli, North Zone-1, Bengaluru were allegedly told to clean toilets. On December 22, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) suspended Lakshmidevamma T., senior headmistress of the school.

When a video of a student cleaning a toilet using acid and another student using a broom to clean a toilet went viral on social media on December 22, parents reached the school and questioned the headmistress. Parents of students and locals staged a protest.

Anjinappa, the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bengaluru North-1, visited the school and enquired about the incident with teachers and students. He recommended disciplinary action. On the basis of his recommendation, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Bengaluru North zone suspended Lakshmidevamma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opposition leader R. Ashok and local Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) S.T. Somashekar visited the school and demanded a probe into the incident.

This is the second such incident in Karnataka in the last 10 days.

On December 17, three staff members, including the principal of a Morarji Desai School in Yaluvalli in Malur, Kolar district, were suspended by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) for making students manually clean toilet pits as well as the school premises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT