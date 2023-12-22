GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government school students forced to clean toilet in Bengaluru

Senior headmistress of the school suspended

December 22, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the Government Model Higher Primary School at Andhrahalli, North Zone-1, Bengaluru were allegedly told to clean toilets. On December 22, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) suspended Lakshmidevamma T., senior headmistress of the school.

When a video of a student cleaning a toilet using acid and another student using a broom to clean a toilet went viral on social media on December 22, parents reached the school and questioned the headmistress. Parents of students and locals staged a protest.

Anjinappa, the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Bengaluru North-1, visited the school and enquired about the incident with teachers and students. He recommended disciplinary action. On the basis of his recommendation, the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), Bengaluru North zone suspended Lakshmidevamma.

Opposition leader R. Ashok and local Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) S.T. Somashekar visited the school and demanded a probe into the incident.

This is the second such incident in Karnataka in the last 10 days.

On December 17, three staff members, including the principal of a Morarji Desai School in Yaluvalli in Malur, Kolar district, were suspended by the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) for making students manually clean toilet pits as well as the school premises.

