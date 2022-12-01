Karnataka government upgrades Skill Connect portal that links employees to employers

December 01, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The State government on Thursday announced the availability of an upgraded Skill Connect portal that connects job seekers and employers.

After launching the upgraded portal, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education and Skill Development, said, “Online digital learning courses will be introduced in universities. Accordingly, every university will have to have at least a degree course in the online format before March 2023.”

Five MoUs were signed with different companies with an objective to generate employment.

The Minister said English learning labs would be set up and arrangements made to teach the Japanese language. Motivation camps were also on the cards for 13,500 women entrepreneurs, he said.

