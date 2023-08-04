Government restores 9,000 dropped seats in engineering courses

August 04, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has restored around 9,000 seats in engineering courses, which were earlier dropped from the final allotment list. With this decision, the said number of seats will be available for allotment.

S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA, has stated that the government has restored the seats subject to the condition that the colleges comply with obtaining the necessary no-objection certificate or approval by the competent authority.

Further, she has clarified that the KEA does not have any authority to drop or increase the number of seats and such a decision can be taken only by the government.

Earlier, the decision of excluding around 9,000 seats in over 90 colleges across the State was taken citing reasons for not securing the required no-objection certificate or approval by several colleges.

Option entry

The option entry process for all the professional courses including medical, dental, and engineering will commence from August 5 evening. The last date for option entry is August 9. It has been facilitated to provide option entry simultaneously for all the courses.

Secret key

Such candidates who have completed their offline documents verification process and possess CET-20223 evaluation slips, if they are eligible for getting admitted to medical courses by completing the registration process for UGNEET-2023 should use the same secret key for option entry of medical courses.

