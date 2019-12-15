‘Government plans to rejuvenate infertile land under irrigated areas’

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said the State government was planning to rejuvenate infertile land that came under irrigated areas by special programmes through agriculture universities and also earmark grants in the next budget for this purpose.

He was addressing a gathering on the second day of the Krishi Mela being organised by the University of Agriculture Sciences in Raichur on Sunday.

Mr. Savadi who also holds the Agriculture portfolio, said that lands in irrigated areas have become infertile owing to use of excess water as they have lost the capacity to produce crops. Thus, the productivity is on the decline. Therefore, the State has planned to rejuvenate such lands through special programmes of Agriculture universities, he added.

The government has already instructed all Deputy Commissioners to establish procurement centres from January 1 to purchase agriculture products under scientific prices schemes.

The DCM, expressing concerned about the welfare of farmers, said scientists of Agriculture universities should encourage farmers to grow crops by using innovative methods and guide them properly in this regard.

Earlier, speaking to media, he said that BJP leaders will take appropriate steps on the DCM’s post all three DCMs would obey the decision of the high command. He said that compensation to those who have lost houses and crops in the recent flood, will be deposited soon after the grant was released.

To a question, he said that people were being misled about the Citizenship Amendment Act as no particular community would suffer because of it.

Mr. Savadi also said that it has been planned to purchase 1,200 new buses under the Transport Department to provide good service.