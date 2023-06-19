Government panics as Karnataka faces rainfall deficit

June 19, 2023 03:44 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

With delayed monsoon and deficit rainfall across Karnataka, the government is gearing up to declare the State as drought-hit.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on June 19, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the State Government is in ‘panic’ as districts across Karnataka are facing a severe deficit in rainfall.

“As on June 19, 2023, there is a rainfall deficit in all districts. If there is no improvement, we will have to start discussing the possibility of declaring a drought in the first week of July,” Mr Gowda said.

The south-west monsoon entered Karnataka about 10 days ago. “But we are in some level of panic. The government is cautiously monitoring the situation. Weather experts are expecting a recovery. We are monitoring the rainfall every day,” the Revenue Minister said. “The State Government is hopeful”.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast stated that Karnataka should get 96-104% rainfall this year. There is no proposal before the government on cloud seeding as of now, he said.

The entry of monsoon into Karnataka was delayed by one week. Cyclone Biparjoy has sucked out moisture from southern India, Mr Gowda said explaining the reason for the shortfall in rains.

More than 800 habitations across Karnataka are facing a drinking water problem. These habitations are depending either on tankers or rented borewells for drinking water supply, the Minister added.

The coastal districts of Karnataka have received rainfall in the last 24 hours. While Udupi has received 27 mm rainfall, Dakshina Kannada received 46 mm, and Karwar 20 mm.

According to weather experts, he said, the monsoon will pick up in the Kalyana Karnataka region from June 20. “Earlier, scientists had said that the monsoon will be weak in the third week of June, and pick up by the end of the month.”

Karnataka had good pre-monsoon showers of 116 mm rainfall against a normal of 115 mm. But the State is facing a huge deficit of rain now, Mr Gowda said.

