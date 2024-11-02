The State Cabinet has approved an ₹1,600 crore drinking water project for drawing water from Narayanpur dam to 500 villages of Basavakalyana taluk of Bidar district in Karnataka, Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre has said.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the flag to mark the Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations at Nehru Stadium in Bidar on November 1, Mr. Khandre said that once the detailed project report (DPR) is prepared, work on laying pipeline for permanent drinking water project for Basavakalyan taluk will begin.

The Minister reiterated that the State Government has sanctioned ₹5,000 crore to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), of which ₹550 crore would be allocated for Bidar district. Directions have been given to the district administration to complete construction of underground drainages and repair roads across Bidar district by December 31.

To increase the green cover in the district, the Forest Department has planted 15 lakh saplings and has set a goal to plant one crore saplings. Funds have been sanctioned for establishing a tree park and bird sanctuary in Bidar.

Under the ‘Vivek Shala Kothadigala Nirmana’ Scheme, around 165 classrooms have been constructed across Bidar district so far. A sum of ₹10 crore has been sanctioned for constructing women’s degree college in Bidar city under mega macro projects in 2023-24. Work on the project will begin soon, Mr Khandre said.

A sum of ₹311.18 crore under micro projects, and ₹167.55 crore under macro projects has been sanctioned for taking up various developmental works in Bidar district.

Lauding the contribution made by the Health and Family Welfare Department , Mr Khandre said that concerted efforts have been made to bring down the Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in the district. Emphasizing the importance of the golden hour in emergency cases, and for saving lives with immediate treatment, the government would be increasing the number of Emergency Care and Recovery Centres, Mr Khandre said.

Mr Khandre assured that the Bidar-Bengaluru service flight, which was suspended for the last 10 months, will be resumed by December 15.

Persons who have contributed in different fields were felicitated at the event. The government departments exhibited their tableaux with social messages and highlighted the programmes of the various departments.