Government of Karnataka delegation meets Foxconn in Taipei to seek investment

February 08, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Foxconn chairman Young Liu met a visiting delegation representing the Government of Karnataka in New Taipei City on Wednesday to further discuss its plans to set up a semiconductor chip manufacturing unit in Karnataka.

The Taiwanese Hon Hai Technology Group-owned Foxconn, which manufactures of electronics components, PCBs, integrated circuits, and semiconductor chips, has been in talks with the State since May last year to explore investments. The company caters to chipsets and smart consumer electronics products for smartphones, TVs, and game consoles.

Foxconn’s potential investment in Karnataka would be a testament to the State’s industrial landscape, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“We are working towards building the best electronics and manufacturing ecosystems, which will attract further investments in the sector. We welcome Foxconn to Karnataka and wish them the best of luck,” he said.

The head of the delegation, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries and Commerce, said, “We would like to extend our full support to Foxconn. Our investment-friendly policies and processes will further facilitate them to grow in the State.”

Murugesh Nirani, Minister for Large and Medium Industries, said, “With a strong and stable industrial policy, our aim is to make Karnataka a key electronics and manufacturing hub. With Foxconn’s potential investment, Karnataka is gearing up to be the top State in the country to attract many other global electronics companies.”