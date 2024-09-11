Government not indulging in hate politics against BJP leaders: Siddaramaiah

Claiming that the government is not indulging in hate politics to target BJP leaders, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday maintained that the Cabinet sub-committee under Home Minister G. Parameshwara had been set up to monitor progress and achieve coordination in investigations into the scams that were reported during the previous BJP government. He also said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to take action in the alleged scam in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors.

“The Cabinet sub-committee will hasten the investigation into the 21 scams that were reported during the BJP government’s tenure and it will also recommend measures to be taken. We have given one to two months for the committee to submit its recommendation,” the Chief Minister told presspersons here. Incidentally, the communique from the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday night did not give the five-member Ministers’ committee any time frame in which the alleged scams had taken place. The committee has Ministers H.K. Patil, Krishna Byre Gowda, Santosh Lad, and Priyank Kharge as members.

Stating that the Cabinet would take an appropriate decision on the report on alleged irregularities in handling COVID-19 submitted by retired judge John Michael D’Cunha after officials review the report, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “Action will be initiated against those who have committed mistakes. We are not indulging in revenge politics like the way the BJP is accusing. In fact, they are indulging in hate politics against me.” He pointed out that the inquiry commissions have been set up to prove COVID-19 irregularities and allegations of 40% commission in awarding contract for public works.

When his attention was drawn to no action being initiated in the PSI recruitment scam though the B. Veerappa commission had given its report, Mr. Siddaramaiah said instructions had been given to the special investigation team to act on it.

