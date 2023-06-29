ADVERTISEMENT

Government nod for clearing bills of ongoing projects in Karnataka

June 29, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - bengaluru

The order comes days after members of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and appealed to clear pending bills

Bageshree S 5939

A delegation, led by Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D. Kempanna (4th from left), met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in Bengaluru on June 2, 2023.

Karnataka government issued orders on June 27 instructing officials to clear dues of ongoing projects across departments, boards and corporations after checking veracity of the bills, and in consultation with ministers.

The association, headed by D. Kempanna, submitted a memorandum regarding pending payments after the newly-elected Congress government in May directed heads of various departments to immediately halt all development projects initiated by the previous BJP government, and withhold release of funds for the work executed.

