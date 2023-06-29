June 29, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:38 am IST - bengaluru

Karnataka government issued orders on June 27 instructing officials to clear dues of ongoing projects across departments, boards and corporations after checking veracity of the bills, and in consultation with ministers.

This comes days after members of the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and appealed to the State Government to clear pending bills.

The association, headed by D. Kempanna, submitted a memorandum regarding pending payments after the newly-elected Congress government in May directed heads of various departments to immediately halt all development projects initiated by the previous BJP government, and withhold release of funds for the work executed.