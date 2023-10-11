ADVERTISEMENT

Government keen to push EV adoption in Karnataka: Ramalinga Reddy

October 11, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Electric vehicles should be made affordable to achieve the goal of a green and clear environment and the government in Karnataka was willing to offer all required support to boost the EV adoption in the State, said Ramalinga Reddy, Minister for Transport and Muzrai Department, here on Wednesday.

The Minister said lower EV prices would not only attract more buyers but also significantly contribute to reducing traffic congestion, pollution levels, and achieving the nation’s target of zero carbon emissions. He was speaking at the opening of the E-Mobility Show, a three-day event where the industry players and policy makers would be discussing recent developments in the EV sector.

The Minister also elaborated on tax incentives, financial support for research and development around EV, and the promotion of indigenous manufacturing of EV components and batteries.

