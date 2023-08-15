Government is committed to ensuring the overall development of the State: Minister

August 15, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge has said that the State government is committed to ensuring the welfare of the poor, the marginalised and the vulnerable sections of society. The Congress-led government’s model of development is inclusive and based on the principles of Buddha, Basaveshwara and Ambedkar, he said.

After unfurling the tri-colour and inspecting the 77th Independence Day parade on the District Armed Reserve Police Grounds in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Mr. Kharge said that the State government is committed to ensuring the overall development of the district and the State.

Describing the five guarantee schemes as the biggest ever welfare measure for improving the economic conditions of the vulnerable sections of society, Mr. Kharge said that the government has implemented four of the schemes and around 50-60 lakh women are benefiting from the Shakti scheme every day. As many as 94 lakh women have benefited from the scheme in Kalaburagi district alone.

Under Anna Bhagya scheme, the government has debited ₹25.16 crore to 4,24,635 beneficiaries in Kalaburagi district. As many as 1.41 crore consumers have registered under Gruha Jyothi scheme across the State, with 4.69 lakh consumers registered in Kalaburagi district.

Mr. Kharge said that the fourth guarantee scheme, Gruha Lakshmi, will be launched by the end of August in Belagavi. These five guarantee schemes will provide anywhere between ₹48,000 and ₹60,000 annually to each beneficiary family, he added.

Kalyana Karnataka region

Lauding the former Chief Minister late N. Dharam Singh and president of All India Congress Committee M. Mallikarjun Kharge for their persistent efforts to get special status to the Kalyana Karnataka region through a Constitutional amendment, he said that with an allocation of ₹5,000 crore every year to the KKRDB, the government is committed to ensuring the overall development of the region.

Mr. Kharge said that public libraries in gram panchayats will be upgraded as Knowledge Centre which then will function as decentralised learning hubs.

The State government has allocated ₹100 crore for constructing 400 community toilet complexes across Kalyana Karnataka region. In Kalaburagi district, community toilet complexes will be constructed in 108 villages.

To strengthen local governance, he said that the State government has implemented the Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme to utilise the talent of young professionals and graduates in the State administration.

Mr. Kharge also asserted that priority is being given to promoting sustainable waste management in rural areas.

The government will also establish a Material Recovery Facility (MRF) in every district to manage dry waste collected from gram panchayats.

Healthcare facilities

A 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital at an estimated cost of ₹70 crore will be established in the land identified on the premises of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). A Trauma Care Centre established in Kalaburagi will be thrown open for the public soon.

The Primary Health Centres at Farhatabad and Savalagi (B) village will be upgraded as Community Health Centres.

MLAs Kaneez Fatima and Allamprabhu Patil, Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai, Inspector-General of Police Anupam Agarwal, KKRDB secretary Aniruddh Sravan, Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum, Police Commissioner R. Chetan, Superintendent of Police Isha Pant and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena were present.