Government invites feedback on six-day menstrual leave policy

The Labour Department of Karnataka, which is proposing a six-day paid menstrual leave in the private sector, has sought wider consultation among the stakeholders and the general public, asking them to give their feedback on this matter.

The feedback has been sought from stakeholders, including women’s organisations, trade unions, and the general public. And, it is to be given within a month.

The move comes after an 18-member committee headed by Sapna Mohan, associate dean, School of Law at Christ (Deemed to be University), submitted its recommendations after holding consultations, recommending a six-day paid menstrual leave and a proposed Bill on the Right of Women to Menstrual Leave and Free Access to Menstrual Health Products.

While Bihar introduced menstrual leave policy for government employees in 1992, Kerala introduced it for girls attending State universities in 2023. Earlier this year, the Odisha government announced menstrual leave policy for employees working in the public and private sectors.

International norm

“While it is a welcome move to introduce menstrual leave, we had demanded a minimum of one day per month during the consultation. When the Odisha government announced one-day leave per month, Karnataka too could have done the same, which is the internationally accepted norm,” said C. Jayamma, who represented the All-India Trade Union Congress in the 18-member committee.

There is no rationale behind providing a six-day menstrual leave, when the menstrual cycle occurs monthly, she reasoned. And the trade unions have sought one-day menstrual leave per month.

R. Pratibha, committee member and leader of the Garments and Textile Workers’ Union, questioned the need for another round of consultation after discussions had been held with stakeholders.

Ms. Pratibha acknowledged that there was opposition to the menstrual leave policy from the management and a few others, and the committee has likely found a middle path for six day paid leave. “In fact, several members were not comfortable to even name the leave as menstrual leave and favoured naming it as special leave,” she said, pointing to the continued stigma.