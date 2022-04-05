Government implementing HC order on decibel level of loudspeakers in mosques: Karnataka CM

Loudspeakers seen on top of a mosque in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: k. Murali Kumar

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai says the orders were issued in 2001 and 2002. Karnataka Government has not issued any new order

As right-wing Hindu groups called for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Karnataka Government is implementing a High Court order regulating the sound volume of loudspeakers in mosques.

In response to a question on the demand for a ban on loudspeakers in mosques from right-wing Hindu organisations in Karnataka, the Chief Minister said, “This is a High Court order. It is not being implemented by force. Everything has to be done by holding meetings with organisations...from police stations to district level.”

“You all know… all these issues are old. The orders were issued in 2001 and 2002. We have not issued any new order. The High Court order also clearly mentioned about the decibel level to be maintained. Orders have been issued to purchase decibel meters at the district level.”

The Chief Minister categorically said no society or organisation would be allowed to disturb peace and harmony in Karnataka. “All people are equal in the eyes of the government,” he said.

On JD(S) leader H. D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that the BJP has been raking up communal issues, Mr. Bommai said, “The BJP is a national party. The party has the blessings of the people of Karnataka. In the coming days, we have confidence about giving good administration. Statements of some leaders will not solve problems”.

It may be noted that Hindu organisations, such as Bajrang Dal and Sri Rama Sena, have demanded a ban on loudspeakers in mosques.

A couple of days ago, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers be removed from mosques across Maharashtra. “If loudspeakers were not removed, MNS workers would play Hanuman Chalisa and bhajans daily at 5 a.m.,” he warned.