Government Hospital doctor reports to duty in an inebriated state; dept. to hold inquiry

Dr. Balakrishna could not perform the laparoscopic tubectomy, forcing the department to cancel the surgeries for the day

June 01, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

A gynaecologist allegedly reported to duty in an inebriated state at the Government Hospital at Kalasa in Chickmagaluru on Wednesday, May 31, leaving women who were supposed to undergo surgery and their relatives, in shock. As he collapsed in the operation theatre, surgeries were cancelled for the day.

Dr. Balakrishna, posted at Koppa, was deputed to Kalasa Hospital to conduct a laparoscopic tubectomy camp on the day. He was accompanied by an anaesthetist and other staff members.

Seven women were listed to undergo the surgery. The doctor lost his balance and collapsed in the operation theatre. The staff found that he could not perform the surgeries and reported the same to higher authorities, who cancelled the camp for the day.

The local public and relatives of the patients, alleged that the doctor was under the influence of alcohol, and the hospital staff tried to mislead the public by suggesting that he was suffering from some health issue.

Dr. S.N. Umesh, District Health Officer, told The Hindu that the department had been conducting the laparoscopic tubectomy camp every month at Kalasa. “We had deputed doctors for the camp. According to our staff, the doctor developed some health issues in the operation theatre. His colleagues attended to him. The camp was cancelled for the day,” he said.

The officer said, he received complaints from the locals that the doctor was under the influence of alcohol. “I have brought the issue to the attention of senior officers in the district and the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare Department. We will form a committee to look into the allegation and file a report. If it is proved that he was drunk, the department will take action against him,” he said.

There were seven women scheduled to undergo the surgery on Wednesday. The camp was rescheduled for Friday. The DHO deputed other doctors from Chickmagaluru district hospital. “The women underwent the surgery this morning,” Umesh added.

