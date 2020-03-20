Government has ‘open mind’ on appointment of 2011 KPSC candidates

Bengaluru

20 March 2020 20:44 IST

We will discuss the issue in Cabinet: CM

The State government on Friday informed the Legislative Assembly that it would keep an “open mind” on the appointment of 2011 batch of 362 candidates selected by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for the gazetted probationers (Group A and Group B) posts.

In a reply to the debate on the appointment of 362 candidates for gazetted posts, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said, “We will take a suitable decision after discussing a issue in the State Cabinet.”

Earlier, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said the government was sympathetic towards candidates who have been selected for the posts. “We are considering various options on whether to promulgate an Ordinance or executive order or go before the court again to find a way out,” he said.

The erstwhile Siddaramaiah government, citing “corruption” and “malpractices” in the selection of candidates by the KPSC, had rejected the appointment of the probationers. The Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) had, however, rejected the State government’s order of annulling selection. Later, the High Court had set aside the KSAT order and found that the entire selection process of main examination was vitiated. This order was upheld by the apex court.

In the Assembly, Mr. Madhuswamy said there was no evidence to prove involvement of corruption by members of the KPSC or candidates selected for the posts. He pointed out that the CID, instead of submitting the report to the court, had submitted it to the government.

During the discussion, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, “The only way out is to Ordinance” to help the 362 candidates selected by the KPSC.