Government gives special nod to candidates of 2011 KPSC batch

In a partial relief to Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) aspirants, the State government has accorded one-time special permission to candidates who wrote the 2011 Gazetted Probationers (Mains) examination, conducted by the commission, to appear for the 2017-18 exam. The government issued an order in this regard on Tuesday.

According to sources, a similar special permission was given to the 2011 candidates for the gazetted probationers exam held in 2014, as many had crossed the age limit prescribed.

Issues surrounding the 2011 batch of candidates are expected to come up for discussion during the ongoing legislature session.

The special permission has been given in light of the controversy over the 2011 exam held for 362 posts, as the outcome still hangs in the balance amid allegations of corruption and bribery. The confusion over whether the list will be notified or not lingers on, sources said.

Sources also said that the candidates who wrote the 2011 exam have been urging the government to notify a re-exam for the 362 posts and to allow only those who wrote the exam in 2011 to appear for it. “Only 107 posts have been notified for the 2017-18 exam. We have been calling for re-examination for the 362 posts notified in 2011. This one-time permission will not help us,” a 2011 candidate said.